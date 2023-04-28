LEWIS, ALMONI TAYON 04/26/2023
LEWIS, ALMONI TAYON 04/26/2023
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 121
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
AWDW INTENT TO KILL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PROT
POSS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
