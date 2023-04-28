HARDISON, ALLEN RAY 04/27/2023
Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:28 pm
HARDISON, ALLEN RAY 04/27/2023
Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165
CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
COMMUNICATING THREATS OF VIOLENCE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FALSE BOMB REPORT PUBLIC BLDG - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
RECKLESS DRG WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
HOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
HOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
