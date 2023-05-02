BEST, STEPHEN ANTWAYN 05/01/2023
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 240
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 3 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
BEST, STEPHEN ANTWAYN 05/01/2023
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 240
IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.