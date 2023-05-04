230878 SAMANTHA SULLIVAN May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago SULLIVAN, SAMANTHA RENEE 05/02/2023Age: 25 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 175FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022