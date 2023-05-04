230885 JAHKEI HARRIS May 4, 2023 1 hr ago HARRIS, JAHKEI TREYQUWAN 05/03/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140INTIMIDATING WITNESS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022