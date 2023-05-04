230886 DARION KELLY May 4, 2023 1 hr ago KELLY, DARION ANTWIONE 05/03/2023Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 250FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022