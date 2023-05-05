230905 BRIAN MACDONALD May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago MACDONALD, BRIAN KEITH 05/04/2023Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 285PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022