230910 NAIQUAN JOHNSON May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago JOHNSON, NAIQUAN MIYON 05/04/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 205BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022