230915 JANOZ HOWARD May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago HOWARD, JANOZ NAYSHON 05/04/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 150AID & ABET LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022