230919 NATHANIEL HENRY May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago HENRY, NATHANIEL 05/04/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022