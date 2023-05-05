230925 JOSEPH FORD May 5, 2023 1 hr ago FORD, JOSEPH LEE 05/05/2023Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 141OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022