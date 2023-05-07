230927 VERNON JACKSON May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago JACKSON, VERNON JAMES EARL 05/05/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 240CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VWH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022