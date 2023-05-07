230945 MYRON SUGGS May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago SUGGS, MYRON VONTA 05/05/2023Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 135FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022