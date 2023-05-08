230961 QUONDRAMEC MOORE May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago MOORE, QUONDRAMEC TADASHI 05/06/2023Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 130INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022