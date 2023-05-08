230967 BILLY EDWARDS May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago EDWARDS, BILLY ALI 05/06/2023Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 163FTA- CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC (30) - PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWI - LEVEL 4 - PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FAILURE TO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE - PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022