230968 DAJUAN WILLIAMS May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago WILLIAMS, DAJUAN MARKES 05/06/2023Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 180ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET