230969 STEPHANIE PORTER May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago PORTER, STEPHANIE ANN 05/06/2023Age: 31 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 110MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022