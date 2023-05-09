230983 SHABAZZ ATKINS May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago ATKINS, SHABAZZ RAHIEM 05/07/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 6 Weight: 180FTA- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FAILURE TO YEILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- UNSAFE MOVE MC/BC CRSH DMG/INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022