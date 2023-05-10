230993 JON AMUNDSON May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 19 min ago AMUNDSON, JON NEIL 05/08/2023Age: 46 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 195CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF JAIL / PRISON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022