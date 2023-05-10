231010 TRAVIS LAWRENCE May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 19 min ago LAWRENCE, TRAVIS DRE`SHAWN 05/08/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170HIT/ RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022