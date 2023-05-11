231013 MELTON BROWN May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago BROWN, MELTON 05/09/2023Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 210DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/RCV STOLEN PROP CERT FEL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022