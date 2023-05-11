231015 KEISHA WILLIAMS May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago WILLIAMS, KEISHA LASHAN 05/09/2023Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022