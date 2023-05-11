231017 JUSTIN STRADER May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago STRADER, JUSTIN SCOTT 05/09/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 230PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022