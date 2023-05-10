231021 DEMARCUS HARMON May 10, 2023 1 hr ago HARMON, DEMARCUS TYRELL 05/09/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 190DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022