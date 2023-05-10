231023 KENNETH WRIGHT May 10, 2023 1 hr ago WRIGHT, KENNETH SEAMAN 05/09/2023Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 190OBTAIN PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPFP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Physics Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022