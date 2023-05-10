231026 NASIR WILLIAMS May 10, 2023 1 hr ago WILLIAMS, NASIR JOSIAH 05/09/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 131BREAKING AND ENTERING ATTEMPT - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022