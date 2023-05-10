231028 CAMILLA TRIPP May 10, 2023 3 hrs ago TRIPP, CAMILLA DAWN 05/09/2023Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 169CONTEMPT ORDER AND ORDER OF COMMITMENT CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Physics Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022