231030 CORA FAISON May 10, 2023 1 hr ago FAISON, CORA JEAN 05/09/2023Age: 56 Sex: F Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET