ETHERIDGE, SONYA RENA 05/10/2023Age: 49 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 170FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET