231037 JIMJUAN BARFIELD May 11, 2023 33 min ago BARFIELD, JIMJUAN 05/10/2023Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 160CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCRUELTY TO ANIMALS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDOG/CAT/FERRETT VACCINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022