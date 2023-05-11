231039 TRACY SIMMONS May 11, 2023 46 min ago SIMMONS, TRACY ROY 05/10/2023Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 280MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE/CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022