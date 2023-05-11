231043 KENNETH DELOACH May 11, 2023 33 min ago DELOACH, KENNETH EARL 05/10/2023Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Sports Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022