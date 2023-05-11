231047 ANDREW DAW May 11, 2023 47 min ago DAW, ANDREW FRANSISCO 05/10/2023Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 175ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022