231050 CORVELLIUS LANE May 11, 2023 33 min ago LANE, CORVELLIUS DEMARIO 05/10/2023Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET