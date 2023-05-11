231053 MARIO BURNEY May 11, 2023 32 min ago BURNEY, MARIO CANTRELL 05/11/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190DWLR NOT IMPIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022