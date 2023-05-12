231054 JOSHUA CRANE May 12, 2023 46 min ago CRANE, JOSHUA LEVAR 05/11/2023Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 225MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022