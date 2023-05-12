231056 BENJAMIN JUSTICE May 12, 2023 40 min ago JUSTICE, BENJAMIN LANE 05/11/2023Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 225FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Linguistics Printers Printing Criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022