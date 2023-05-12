231057 WHITNEY BIZZELL May 12, 2023 47 min ago BIZZELL, WHITNEY CHANEL 05/11/2023Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 128SIMPLE AFFRAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Linguistics Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022