231058 KACI HARDY May 12, 2023 40 min ago HARDY, KACI DEVON ASEANTAZ 05/11/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 163AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET