231061 BRANDON LEE May 12, 2023 46 min ago LEE, BRANDON TILGHMAN 05/11/2023Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 156BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET