231066 DONTE STREETER May 12, 2023 39 min ago STREETER, DONTE LAMONTE 05/11/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 105POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET