PURYEAR, MICHAEL STEVEN 05/11/2023Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 250IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1475.73 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET