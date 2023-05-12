231077 DESHON WILSON May 12, 2023 1 hr ago WILSON, DESHON RAHEEN 05/12/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 220ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Astronomy Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022