231078 RAMON BYRD May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago BYRD, RAMON JEFFERY 05/12/2023Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 215CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION:BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETALTER REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022