231079 ARTHUR MITCHELL May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago MITCHELL, ARTHUR ANTONIO 05/12/2023Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 224INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $600000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFFENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON CHILD <12 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET