231080 VINCENT ANDERSON May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 50 min ago ANDERSON, VINCENT MONTA 05/12/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISEDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ALTER TITLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET