231085 MARIO BURNEY May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago BURNEY, MARIO CANTRELL 05/12/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION- OBTAIN SIGNATURE FALSE P ATTEMPTED - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-SPEEDING ELUDE ARREST - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022