231086 JAMES JARRETT May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago JARRETT, JAMES PHILLIP 05/12/2023Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 180POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET