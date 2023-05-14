231100 DONTARIUS GRIGGS May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago GRIGGS, DONTARIUS JAQUAN 05/13/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 165AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022