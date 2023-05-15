231104 CLEOTIS STANCIL May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago STANCIL, CLEOTIS LEE 05/13/2023Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC (30) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022